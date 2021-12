CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway police are asking for help finding a missing person.

Miesha Kiana Ebony Sanders is 28-years-old. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 160 pounds.

Police said she was last seen about 10 a.m. Sunday in the Conway area. She drives a black Nissan Altima with South Carolina License plate QJN738.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790. Count on News13 for updates.