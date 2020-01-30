Live Now
Conway police seek help finding missing endangered woman

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help finding a missing endangered woman from Conway.

Brione Chantrel Ellzey, 35, was last seen in the area of Lincoln Park Drive in Conway on Nov. 19. Police were notified on Tuesday.

Ellzey is believed to be operating a dark blue in color 2018 Nissan Sentra, four door, bearing SC registration RKV243. She is described at 5-foot 5-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Ellzey’s location is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

