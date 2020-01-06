Conway police seek missing teen

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police need help finding a missing teenager.

The Conway Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Ternice Taylor. She was last seen Sunday morning on the 1000 block of Pine Street in Conway, according to a press release from the city.

Taylor is 5’5″, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair, the release said. It’s unknown what she was wearing the time she was last seen.

She is possibly in the Racepath area of Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information, please contact the Conway Police Department (843) 248-1790.