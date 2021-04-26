Conway police take attempted murder suspect into custody

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police took an attempted murder suspect into custody Monday, according to officials.

Antwan Serico Davis was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. He was also served with outstanding warrants for domestic violence and harassment, according to police.

An investigation was opened into a shooting within Conway city limits, police said. Police said the shooting happened Friday in the area of Ninth Avenue and Live Oak Street. Davis was identified as a shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or dial 911. Never approach a wanted individual.

