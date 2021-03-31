Conway shooting victim’s family files lawsuit against man accused of his murder

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of a Conway murder victim filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the man accused of his murder.

The family of Paul Mishoe, who was 30 years old when he was killed, is seeking unspecified damages for the victim’s three children, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit says all three of Mishoe’s children are 10 years old or younger.

The lawsuit claims Mishoe and Stephen Denis O’Hara, the man charged with his death, were both at Carolina Wings and Rib House on Rivertown Boulevard Nov. 23, 2020, and had “casual conversation at the bar” throughout the evening.

The lawsuit claims Mishoe was leaving the restaurant when O’Hara shot and killed him unprovoked. A bullet hit Mishoe in the back of the neck while he was standing at his car, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims O’Hara was “highly intoxicated” at the time of the shooting.

O’Hara was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon.