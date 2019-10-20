Conway soldier receives second ‘welcome home’ from Iraq

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Specialist James Bull arrived back to where he is stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky in September after a nine-month deployment in Iraq, however, on Saturday, he received his second ‘welcome home’ in Conway, his original stomping grounds.

“Little bit of separation anxiety and overwhelmed because I haven’t seen them for nine months,” Specialist Bull said when describing seeing his family after first arriving back to the U.S. in September.

Vivian Pyatt, Bull’s mother says the nine months away from her son weren’t easy.

“Oh, it was miserable, calling, sometimes I couldn’t get him on the phone, couldn’t get him on the text, but through it all I thank God for allowing us to get through all of that,” Pyatt said.

Bull was deployed with the Army as a part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The welcome home flag line, called ‘Operation Welcome Home,’ was organized by a local Blue Star Mother with help from veterans and military families. The flag line is something the group does at the request of the veteran or their families.

Specialist Bull said the second welcome felt just as good as the first.

“It felt just like the fight line all over again, because yes, I came home from Iraq in Fort Campbell Kentucky, but this is my stomping grounds, this is where I’m from, so to get the same welcome back, it feels wonderful,” Specialist Bull said.

To request a flag line from Operation Welcome Home in Myrtle Beach, contact operationwelcomehome.mb.sc@gmail.com.