Conway Sports and Fitness Center summer camp cancelled after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Sports and Fitness Center cancelled their summer day camp Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Conway Parks and Recreation said one of the employees may have had contact with counselors for the day camp last week. The camp is cancelled for the “foreseeable future” out of an abundance of caution.

Conway Parks and Recreation hopes to resume the camp at a later date in the summer.

Conway Parks and Recreation said the employee never showed any symptoms at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center and was never in direct contact with any of the camp’s participants.