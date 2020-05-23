Conway Sports and Fitness Center to reopen with precautions June 1

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Sports and Fitness Center is set to reopen June 1, the city announced Friday.

The announcement said that while the facility was closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, staff there was able to deep clean and rearrange equipment to make a safe environment.

Certain measures will be in place to ensure safety, the city says.

Basketball and Pickleball courts will not be available for play, as they cannot meet the requirements for physical distancing.

Water fountains and complimentary coffee services will be suspended until further notice.

Locker rooms and showers will not be available. However, restrooms will be open for use. The facility will have numerous hand sanitizer and wipe stations.

Everyone entering the facility will have their temperature monitored. You must have a temperature below 100.4 degrees to be allowed in

Visitors will be encouraged to wear a mask

Physical distancing will be enforced

Modified hours will be in place to allow for cleaning

Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, not feeling well, has been asked to self-monitor, or who has been in contact with someone who has the virus is asked to stay home.

The city says it is hopeful the pool and outdoor fitness classes may be available the week after reopening.

Current members will not be charged a membership fee for the month of June. Daily rates will be applicable to those who wish to utilize the facility and are not currently members.

Individual tours with a staff member will be available Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Here are the modified hours:

Monday – Friday: 6 am – 12 pm; 1 pm – 8 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 12 pm; 1 pm – 6 pm

Sunday: Closed

