Conway voters elect Amanda Butler to city council seat in runoff election

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Amanda Butler defeated Julie Hardwick Tuesday in a runoff election for a seat on Conway City Council, according to unofficial results.

Butler received 745 votes and Hardwick 514 in Tuesday’s voting, which is not official until the results are certified on Wednesday, officials said. There were no provisional ballots in Tuesday’s voting.

Butler and Hardwick finished third and fourth during voting on Nov. 2 with 825 and 782 votes, respectively. Beth Helms (964) and William Goldfinch (924) finished in the top two spots on Nov. 2 and were elected.