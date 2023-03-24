CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after shots were fired Friday morning that left one person hurt, the department said on Facebook.
Officers responded at about 1:00 a.m. near 2001 East Highway 501, police said. One person was located at a local hospital.
The Conway Police Department is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.
