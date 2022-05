CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle overturned near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A single vehicle crashed at about 3:45 p.m. on the off-ramp of Highway 22 onto Highway 501, according to a social media post.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to delays.

Count on News13 for updates.