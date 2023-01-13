CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting at an officer in Conway in December appeared in court Friday afternoon, according to an Horry County court official.

A court appearance for Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, was set for 2 p.m., officials said.

He’s charged with attempted murder, possession of firearms and ammunition, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful use of firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, discharging firearms into a dwelling and a weapons ordinance violation, according to online booking records.

An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. Dec. 29 in the area of Forest Loop Road when Alston allegedly pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.

The officer returned fire and was not injured, officials said.

After the shooting, police said officers gave medical aid to Alston and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

