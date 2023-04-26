CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old charged after a shooting April 16 in Conway was released from jail Tuesday on bond, according to officials.

Shakeem Montel Moultrie, 18, of Greenville, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Moultrie allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim, hitting him in the lower back, according to the warrants.

He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday morning on a $60,000 bond, according to online booking records.