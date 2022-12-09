CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Sunday in Conway, according to police.
Messiah Gaskins, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Friday afternoon.
Gaskins was arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday in the area of Rufus Street and 8th Avenue, according to a police report obtained by News13.
Gaskins and three other people who were not named allegedly got into a fight when Gaskins is accused of fired multiple rounds, hitting two cars, according to arrest warrants. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available.