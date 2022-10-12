CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a September shooting in Conway, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Tyron Jacari Pressley, 18, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.

Pressley is accused of shooting a victim in the abdomen on Sept. 27 in the 300 block of El Bethel Road, according to arrest warrants.

Pressley was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Wednesday morning, according to online booking records.