HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to a hospital and a dog was rescued Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle crash in Horry County, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Singleton Ride Road in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Conway-bound lanes were closed due to the three-vehicle crash, as of 3:40 p.m.

The dog was taken from a vehicle and cared for by fire rescue workers, according to authorities. The dog was uninjured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.