CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked off after a two-vehicle crash off Highway 501 and Amber Lane in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two people were taken to the hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 3:05 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating and the City of Conway Fire Department is assisting.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on scene.

No other information was immediately available.