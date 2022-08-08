HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges for a July robbery in Horry County, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Demetrius Quantrell Bellamy, 29, and 24-year-old Henry Taylor have each received a $100,000 bond. Bellamy is facing an additional charge of failure to appear.

Taylor, who lives in Conway, is accused of stealing a purse and cell phone from a woman on Dec. 6 at a Dollar General, according to a warrant. He then turned in the woman’s cell phone at a Walmart on Jan. 8. A witness told police that Taylor told them he’d robbed a woman.

On July 19, Bellamy and Taylor robbed two people at gunpoint in Conway, according to a warrant. They took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and money, along with more than $2,000 worth of cell phones.

The victims reportedly told police they didn’t know Bellamy and Taylor.

Four years ago, Bellamy was accused of running away from police after they responded to Conway-area apartments for a complaint of “illicit drug activity.” After leading police on a vehicle chase, he was found near Carolina Forest High School.