CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records.

Messiah Gaskins, 18, was previously arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records.

Gary Salters, George Salters, and Gaskins allegedly were involved in a fight on Rufus Street and fire multiple shots, according to arrest warrants. Two vehicles were hit and multiple shell cases were recovered.

Gaskins was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday on a $65,000 bond, according to online booking records. Gary Salters and George Salters remained in jail as of Thursday morning.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.