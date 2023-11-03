CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to local hospitals Friday morning after a structure fire, according to the Conway Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called out at about 7:20 a.m. to the fire in the area of Highway 378 and Brooke Lane. Crews have the fire under control.
No additional information was immediately available.
Horry County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.