CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to local hospitals Friday morning after a structure fire, according to the Conway Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called out at about 7:20 a.m. to the fire in the area of Highway 378 and Brooke Lane. Crews have the fire under control.

No additional information was immediately available.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.