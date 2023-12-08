CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were being treated Thursday night after Conway police responded to a shots-fired call on Ernest Finney Avenue.
The extent of their injuries was not immediately available, and as of Friday morning, police had not released any additional information about the incident.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.