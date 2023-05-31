MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl will take place on Dec. 18 at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium, officials announced on Wednesday.

It will be the fourth year for the bowl game, which will be televised on ESPN. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

“Our community has been enormously supportive of the Myrtle Beach Bowl the past three years, which has been exciting,” the bowl’s executive director, Rachel Quigley, said. “We look forward to continuing to bring competitive postseason college football to the Grand Strand in December.”

The game will feature schools from Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference or the Sun Belt Conference

“We are proud to sponsor the Myrtle Beach Bowl here in the Grand Strand as it has quickly become a favorite among our residents and fans,” said Karen Riordan, President & CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Myrtle Beach.

Marshall, a Sun Belt Conference newcomer, won the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl 28-14 over the University of Connecticut, which does not have a conference affiliation in football.