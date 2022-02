CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Conway man was killed in a crash Thursday evening on Highway 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Jackie Adams died in the crash, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.

The crash happened about 9:25 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No additional information has been released. Conway police are investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.