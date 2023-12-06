CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three men were arrested after an alleged mob assault that left a person’s eye with permanent damage at an apartment complex in October near Coastal Carolina University, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Cadin Booth, 21, Joseph Holliday, 19, and Luke Spirek, 19, are all charged with second-degree assault by mob resulting in serious bodily injury, warrants show.

Conway police responded to The Pier along Highway 544 about an assault call on Oct. 28, according to a report. An ambulance was called for the victim, who told police that he had fallen and was not assaulted.

The man had blood on his face and hands, a gash on the back of his head, a gash under his left and his eye was swollen and his lips were bloody, the report said. Another man then showed the officer a video of the assault.

The video was taken after the man was unconscious on the floor, according to the report. It showed three men and a woman enter an apartment after running from where the assault happened.

Four suspects were seen assaulting the man, the report shows. There was blood on the wall and blood on the floor where the attack happened.

The victim refused to go to the hospital for treatment for his injuries, according to the report. Police told him to contact them if he decided to change his mind and press charges.

A rip in his left eye caused permanent damage, warrants show. He also suffered a concussion and a fractured nose.

Booth was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday morning and released later that afternoon, jail records show. Holliday and Spirek were booked Monday morning and released later that afternoon.

All three of them were given a $10,000 bond.