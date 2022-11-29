CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking a section of Highway 501 at Cox Ferry Road in Conway, according to authorities.

Few details about the crash are available, but a Conway city spokesperson says there are vehicle fluids on the highway that “may require clean up.”

As of 2:29 p.m., information on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-camera website says all lanes of Highway 501 North at Cox Ferry Road are blocked. SCDOT traffic cameras are showing heavy traffic along Highway 501 in the area.

