CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Despite being less than three years in – with a pandemic starting only months after its implementation – Coastal Carolina University’s partnership with the state’s 16 state technical colleges is gaining popularity.

“It is going extremely well,” said South Carolina Technical College System President Tim Hardee. “I think obviously the partnership there between Coastal Carolina and Horry-Georgetown Technical College has been very successful, and many in the legislature in South Carolina are seeing this is beneficial to communities across the state, because they want students to graduate with lower amounts of student debt, and there’s a pathway to be able to do that and get a good job in their local community.”

The partnership between the technical colleges and CCU started in fall 2019 and most recently expanded in February.

Under the agreement, students who complete an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree at a technical college can use those credits to enter CCU as a junior.

Students at Greenville Technical College and Horry-Georgetown Technical College can transfer up to 18 credits of honors courses to the 24 credit hour requirement at CCU. There are also unique pathway programs with HGTC for students with Associate in Applied Science degrees in business administration, criminal justice, human services and teacher education.

A new partnership with Piedmont Technical College allows students to enter CCU with graphic design degree credits, and an Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College agreement is targeted at students interested in a business major.

Additional agreements are also in the works.

Hardee said that about one-third of technical college students plan to eventually transfer to a four-year institution. Entering a technical college first, he said, is a fraction of the cost of a four-year institution and leads to less student debt upon graduation.

“Anything that can help to make that more affordable is certainly good for the citizens of South Carolina,” Hardee said.

There are about 450,000 people in the state with some college credits, but no four-year degree, according to Lee Brown III, the dean of the CCU College of Graduate and Continuing Services.

South Carolina already trails behind the national rate when it comes to how many adults have college degrees, with South Carolina’s 29.6%, compared to the national average of 39%.

In Horry County, it’s even worse, at 24.3%.

“We know that this is a knowledge-based society, and in order to really have economic development, economic improvement, we need to increase the number of South Carolinians with a four-year degree,” Brown said.

He said that first-generation students look to community colleges as a way to get a higher education. Once they finish those two-year degrees at a technical college, they’re more confident to move on to a four-year university.

Brown said academic advisors can help students who have some college credits identify what their path to a degree will look like.

About 250 to 300 students transferred from a technical college to CCU this fall, only two years into the partnership. Brown is expecting that number to double as transfer agreements continue to expand.

“We know that this population exists, and we need to do what we need to do in order to serve that population,” he said.

Hardee wants to see more fresh high school graduates using the technical colleges as a path to a four-year degree. He also wants the transfer process to be seamless for all universities across the state.

“I think in a way it is a win for both of us as a technical college system, but also a win for the four-year institutions, because they have a pool of thousands of students that are academically ready to transfer to the four-year institutions,” he said.

Students who transfer from the technical colleges, Hardee said, have similar graduation rates for a four-year degree as students who start at those universities.

CCU’s efforts will get another boost as the university relaunches its Coastal Bound program on March 14. The program is aimed at students who are interested in transferring from HGTC to CCU, and gives them academic and student life experiences on campus.

As a driver of economic activity in the region, Brown said the CCU and the technical schools partnership will hopefully lead to more people pursuing higher education.

“We have a long way to go in order to improve this region, and we can do it by providing pathways for a four-year degree to our community,” he said.