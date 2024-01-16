CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third woman allegedly involved in a fight that led to the arrest of the South Carolina Republican party’s political director earlier this year in Conway has been arrested.

Katie Richelle Turvey, 26, has been charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob, malicious injury to animals or personal property and petit larceny, according to online jail records. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Jan. 4.

Braylee Estep, 22, the state GOP’s political director, and Michele Stalvey Estep, 53, her mother, were charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob, according to online booking records. They both posted $5,000 bonds and were released from jail on Jan. 3.

The charges stem from an alleged fight on Dec. 23 at the Stalvey’s Watering Hole bar located in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Conway, according to a police report obtained by News13. Turvey was only identified as a suspect in the report.

Police were called to the area to look into a vandalism complaint and talked to a witness and a victim, who said they were drinking at the bar when Turvey’s boyfriend began “hovering over them” and calling them vulgar names, the report said.

The victim and the witness then left to go outside to their vehicle while another person paid their bar tab, the report said. They later became cold because of a longer-than-anticipated wait and went back inside while the bill was being paid.

After the bill was paid, the report said there was more “bickering” between the parties, and according to the report, Michele Estep heard the commotion and then heard the victim say something negative about her daughter.

Then, as the victim and witness were in their car and about to leave, the report said Braylee Estep began banging on a window. At one point, the report said all three suspects were at the car window, and when the door was opened, they allegedly began to “hit and assault the victim repeatedly.”

During the fight, the report said Turvey grabbed a cup from inside the vehicle and hit the outside of the vehicle, causing three large dents. The witness was then able to put the car in reverse and drive to another location to call emergency services.

Turvey was released from jail on Jan. 4 after posting bond just more than $9,000, online jail records show.