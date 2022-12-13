CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot at his home in Conway, authorities said.

Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police responded at about 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired and said one person had been seriously injured. Police have not released any information about a suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.