CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — For 43 years, the Conway-Horry MLK Planning Committee has presented the ‘Be the Dream’ forum as a way to get community members talking.

Each year, the forum focuses on different pressing topics in the community. Past discussions have included such things as rebounding from COVID, progress in education and environmental racism.

This year’s forum, which is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Conway, will be split into two groups: one for adults will focus on the affordable housing crisis, and one for youths will focus on gun violence.

The Rev. Jerry Faulk, one of the organizers, said they choose the topics based on what the community thinks needs to be discussed in a given year.

“There are suggestions that come up about problems in the community that we may not know about,” Faulk said. “If we expect it to get better, we have to know about it.”

Faulk said organizers are expecting about 300 people to attend the forum, which started small in 1980.

“We don’t basically turn anybody away,” Faulk said. “I think it takes that to make the community strong and accomplish the things that people say that are important to them.”

Faulk said the conversations during the forum springboard into the next year. He said the first step to solving problems is knowing they exist.

“We have to get involved and come to some kind of solution as to ‘how should we face this? ‘How should we deal with this? How should we resolve this?’” Faulk said.