CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — For the past 44 years, the Conway-Horry MLK Planning Committee has presented the “Be the Dream” forum as a way to bring together the community and talk about important topics.

Each year, the theme is focused on a topic that is widely discussed. This year’s theme was “Power in the Vote.”

The Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church held the celebration, which was centered around the importance of voting and past events that led to where we are today.

Bertha Boyklin Todd, an author and historian, was one of the motivational speakers at the event.

“I consider voting to be one of the most important things because many people died for the right to vote,” Todd said.

Rev. William Miller of the Bethel AME Church said it’s important to not forget “what got us here.”

“It is important for us to remind ourselves of everything that has transpired that brought us to this point, the highs, the lows, that remind us there is still work to be done,” Miller said.

Larry White, a Conway City councilman and committee member, has been involved in the forum for the past 10 years.

“ I think this day is very important to get folks to understand the reasoning behind why we do this day and also to honor Dr Martin Luther King as well … and those others that helped him along the way,” White said.

White also led a youth community roundtable during the forum to help engage the next generation of voters.

“So often this stuff is not, this information is not being taught in schools,” White said. “We have to do whatever we can to put it in the forefront of our children and our communities to make certain that this day is not forgotten.”