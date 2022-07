CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 59-year-old woman died in a crash Friday morning in a crash in Conway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Deborah Johnson, 59, of Conway, died in a single-car crash on Dunn Shortcut Road, McSpadden said.

The Conway Police Department is investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.