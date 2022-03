CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The public is asked to avoid the area of Highway 90 at Lee’s Landing Circle after a six-vehicle crash.

No one was injured, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the area at about 5:30 p.m. Traffic was still blocked, as of about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

