CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday at Conway Medical Center, according to police.

William Michael Lanigan, 67, of Conway, was arrested and charged with carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense and theft of a controlled substance.

Police were called to Conway Medical Center Thursday for a reported carjacking, and police were able to locate Lanigan with assistance from the Horry County Police Department, Coastal Carolina Police Department and Conway Medical Center security officers.

Lanigan is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.