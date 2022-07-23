CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for an 85-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
Minnie Burton, 85, was last seen Saturday morning at the Cypress Inn located on Elm Street in Conway, according to Conway police.
Burton is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and teal and black-striped pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-248-1790.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.