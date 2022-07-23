CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for an 85-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Minnie Burton, 85, was last seen Saturday morning at the Cypress Inn located on Elm Street in Conway, according to Conway police.

Burton is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and teal and black-striped pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-248-1790.

