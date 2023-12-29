CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A community for adults on the autism spectrum and with intellectual disabilities is a month away from welcoming 72 new residents.

SOS Care purchased 10 acres in Conway for its Oak Tree Farm Neighborhood. SOS Care’s CEO, Sarah Pope, said they will begin moving in furniture next week.

The neighborhood has three buildings each with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Each bedroom has its own kitchenette, walk-in closet, and bathroom. Pope said next month is finally the finish line.

Pope said new residents already know who they will be roommates with and are finishing up paperwork. Pope added it’s a surreal feeling to see it all come together.

“With COVID and all of the things that were happening that just delayed, and delayed, and delayed,” Pope said. “And then suddenly it’s like oh it’s ready, it looks good, it’s so pretty, everything turned out great. We’re moving in.”