CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — The Kind Keeper Animal Rescue held an adoption event Friday at the Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway.

The North Myrtle Beach-based nonprofit, no-kill rescue focuses on stopping abuse and neglect, finding homes for animals, spaying and neutering services, providing wellness care and shots and promoting public awareness of animals’ needs, according to its website.

That means events like the one held on Friday are critically important.

“These events, our animals love it.,” said Emma Bates, an adoption counselor at the rescue. “We, of course, try to pick babies who want to be social and want to be out there, because human interaction is very crucial, especially whenever [they’re] this young, to getting them socialized, getting them used to these kinds of environments, especially with young kids around, people being around, men, women.”

Bates said it’s very important for animals, especially dogs and cats, to get used to different smells, noises and people when they are babies.