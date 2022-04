CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 87-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in a Monday morning fire in Conway.

The fire, which happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Dunbarton Lane, led to the death of George Argeroplos, who died of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The fire is under investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two other people were injured trying to get Argeroplos out of the house, according to authorities.