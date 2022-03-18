CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – If you’re thinking about a new breakfast joint to try out, look no further than Nannie Annie’s in Conway, where it’s more than a challenge finish your meal. Anne Harrison’s been kindly serving the Grand Strand since she was 13. After a few trips around the dining room, she was going to hang up the apron.

“Well I actually retired from Mammy’s Kitchen. That was the last place that I worked,” says Harrison, owner of Nannie Annie’s. “My husband said his honey-do list got so long so he bought me this place for my birthday. Needless to say his honey-do list got longer.”

While she’s no nanny, Harrison is sweeter than syrup, and she knows how to take care of you.

“I try to have the restaurant to where when you come in, even if you’re by yourself, you don’t feel like you’re by yourself,” says Harrison. “You’re coming over to a friend’s house to eat. You’re not really coming into a restaurant. I try to make everybody feel like family.”

That’s why so many keep coming back for more, the hospitality, the great food, and “The Challenge.” If you finish “The Challenge”, which consists of three pancakes, three eggs, and six pieces of bacon in 90-minutes, you win a free t-shirt or hat, you get your breakfast paid for, and you get your picture on the wall. Harrison says in five years, around 50 people have done it, out of the hundreds that have tried. But what makes it so hard?

“Our pancakes are the size of plates. Pancakes are supposed to be the size of a pan. That’s the name,” says Harrison. “I do not want anybody to leave hungry and I do my best to make sure they don’t.”

If you want to try out Nannie Annie’s they’re off Highway 90 in Conway.