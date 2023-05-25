HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing for a man accused of shooting at a Conway police officer back in December was denied Thursday.

Tywrell Alston, 18, of Conway, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Jan. 13, booking records show.

He faces a slew of charges, including attempted murder.

An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. Dec. 29 in the area of Forest Loop Road when Alston allegedly pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.

Alston allegedly “knowingly and willfully discharged a handgun multiple times” at the officer, hitting the patrol vehicle, according to warrants provided by SLED.

He allegedly saw several police cars while driving through Conway and sped off, according to prosecutors. They said no one was looking for him at the time.

Warrants also showed Alston had a BAC content of .066, and he also tested positive for THC.