CCU ends indoor mask mandate for most areas

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University no longer has an indoor mask mandate for most areas, following a Thursday vote from the university’s board of trustees.

The decision is effective immediately.

“The University encourages individuals to be respectful of others in recognizing their personal decisions to either wear or not wear a face covering/mask,” an announcement reads, going on to state that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages 2 and older should wear masks in public indoor areas.

Masks are still required in student health services, counseling services and at COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites. They are also required on university shuttles, minibuses and vans due to a CDC order regarding public transportation, according to an announcement from the university.

Those who have been released from quarantine and isolation must wear masks both indoors and outdoors on campus during their assigned precautionary period, according to the announcement.

CCU recommends conducting daily self-screenings and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

“The University will continue to monitor conditions on campus and may adjust campuswide mitigation measures, if needed,” the announcement reads.

The change comes amid dropping COVID-19 cases both state and nationwide. The CCU Board of Trustees initially voted late last year to drop the mask requirement, but it was kept in place for the new semester as case counts surged due to the omicron variant.