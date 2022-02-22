CCU reports 16 COVID-19 cases last week, vaccine scholarship drawings resume

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University had 16 positive COVID-19 cases last week, according to new data, continuing a steep decline as the university’s board of trustees voted to mostly end its indoor mask mandate last week.

Those cases include 11 among students and five among staff, according to CCU’s COVID-19 dashboard. The university has had 1,128 cumulative cases since July 29.

It’s the lowest amount in about two months, according to the data, and far below the record 192 cases it reported the week of Jan. 26.

The mask order, which ended on Thursday, allows students to enter most buildings without a face covering.

“The University encourages individuals to be respectful of others in recognizing their personal decisions to either wear or not wear a face covering/mask,” an announcement reads, going on to state that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages 2 and older should wear masks in public indoor areas.

Masks are still required in student health services, counseling services and at COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites. They are also required on university shuttles, minibuses and vans due to a CDC order regarding public transportation, according to an announcement from the university.

Those who have been released from quarantine and isolation must wear masks both indoors and outdoors on campus during their assigned precautionary period, according to the announcement.

CCU recommends conducting daily self-screenings and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

“The University will continue to monitor conditions on campus and may adjust campuswide mitigation measures, if needed,” the announcement reads.

CCU will continue its weekly scholarship drawing this semester, echoing the 10 weeks of drawings it had one in the fall. The university is awarding $10,000 each week, and a full-ride scholarship for a vaccinated student will be announced on April 28. A full-ride scholarship was also awarded in a drawing last semester.

The drawings restarted on Feb. 11.

As of Feb. 16, 58% of CCU’s faculty and staff have been vaccinated, and 44% of students have received a COVID-19 vaccine.