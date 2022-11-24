CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic.

The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998.

It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on Thursday. One of the biggest reasons that number is so high is because of the economy and inflation. In 2019 when they did it last, they provided 400 meals

“It’s by word of mouth, word goes out through our radio station, we got a radio station across the street,” said Alphonso McCray, a church volunteer. “We have a Samaritan house where we give food every Monday, Wednesday and Friday across the street, and they have sign-up sheets there.”

Even though not everyone volunteered, other members of the church still found ways to give back. Through parishioner donations, the meals were completely funded by the church.

“Thanks be to God, we put a request out to the members of this church to donate to this cause and they did it faithfully,” McCray said. “It was overwhelming, they really gave.”

While the church is striving to provide for those in need, they also used this opportunity through their actions to bring more followers to Christ.

“Our goal is to introduce people to Christ so they can be saved and have eternal life with Christ,” McCray said. “Anything that goes on here where we ask our parishioners, they rise to the occasion, and I am very happy about that.”