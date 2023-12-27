CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Church Street in Conway has been partially reopened after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said all northbound lanes of traffic and one southbound lane are back open after the crash near 9th Avenue.

Repairs to the utility pole and lines are expected to take a “couple of hours,” so police said motorists should continue to use caution in the area.

Conway police and fire units responded to the area.

No additional information was immediately available.