CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Conway and Conway Medical Center have announced a new partnership agreement to operate a CMC physical therapy clinic inside the Conway Sports and Fitness Center on Millpond Road.

Construction begins Sept. 1 at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center, and CMC officials plan to have the room ready to operate by late fall.

“Well, as you can see, it’s just a big open-air room right now,” said Ashley Smith, Conway Parks & Recreation director. “They’ll be offices in here, they’ll bring their own equipment, which is really good for us in the agreement. They’ll have their professional staff here, they’ll be different areas for different physical therapy situations that they’ll have to use.”

The physical therapy clinic will be nearly 2,500 square feet. CMC said Thursday it is paying the city a total of $275,000 for the agreement, which will last for the next 10 years.

This is in support of the city expanding its Park & Recreation Department at the Center in hopes that the funding will be used to create wellness offerings for the community.

CMC’s Chief Nursing Officer, Andrea Erickson, said access is always the key.

“So, I think that we take it for granted that people have to come to the hospital itself but really, we need to be able to service our community and that’s what this is all about,” she said. “Getting the access to where it’s truly needed.”

Since CMC is the wellness partner of Conway, it will also work with the city on a variety of health and wellness venues and programs.

“Community involvement is what keeps us grounded, what keeps us viable. So, it’s great that we can partner, we can be a part of the community,” Erickson said. “So, whether having 5k’s, whether it’s being involved, it really gives us a voice and face in the community and it’s all about that teamwork and collaboration.”

CMC officials said its employees will receive a discounted membership rate to the Center, where they hope to see blueprints and renderings soon.