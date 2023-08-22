CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Conway approved a permit in Monday’s council meeting to host a tailgate and watch party for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers football season opener.

According to city spokesperson June Wood, the city will use the Town Green on Laurel and 2nd Avenue to project the game on an inflatable projector.

City officials said a portion of Laurel Street will be closed for the event. The event will have several things to keep guests entertained before kickoff, including cornhole. Open containers are not allowed.

Kickoff is set for Sept. 2 at 10:30 p.m. Wood said the city also requested a waiver to modify the noise ordinance, which has a 9 p.m. curfew.

The Chanticleers will travel to Los Angeles to take on UCLA. The Bruins were third in the “receiving votes” section in the AP’s preseason top-25 poll.