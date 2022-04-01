CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — For the first time in two years, Horry County Schools held its annual Health Science Career Fair Friday at Conway High School, after being canceled because of COVID-19.

Close to 400 students from Horry County attended. The event featured a lot of interactive booths, including one, where students got to try on a pregnancy belly to see what it feels like to be pregnant.

“This event allows students to bridge the gap between what they’re learning in the classroom, and what’s actually happening out in the field,” said Conway High School Health Science Technology STEM teacher, Lucia Watson.

Most students said it was an eye-opening experience for them and that they’ve enjoyed learning more about their career interests.

Some of the careers featured were maternal child health, operating room and orthopedics.

“The career fair, it’s a really cool experience. It was interesting to see all the different jobs and the intricacies about them,” said Academy for the Arts Science and Technology junior, Michael Gilbert. “A lot of the jobs aren’t as boring as people would portray them as. I think it’s really cool to see their daily life and what they actually do behind the scenes.”

Fifty health care partners and four colleges and universities were in attendance.