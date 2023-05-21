CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coast RTA has announced route changes aimed at improving service along several of its routes on the Grand Strand.

The changes, which went into effect on Sunday, “have been made to improve on-time performance, remove unproductive segments and reallocate resources in key travel areas,” the transit agency said in a news release.

“Coast RTA is continuing its efforts to serve the dynamic and growing communities within Horry and Georgetown counties,” Brian Piascik, Coast RTA’s general manager and CEO said. “However, we have to make adjustments to service from time to time to ensure a positive transit experience for our customers. As we gear up for increased summer traffic, it’s important to maintain reliability for the travelling public. We drive the same roads as everyone else! While we strive to keep the “pulse” at our Myrtle Beach Transfer center, we had to make the best decisions to keep everything running smoothly and on-time.”

Below are some of the key changes:

Route 1 Conway Local

No service on Alford Road or Still Pond Road

Departing from J Reuben Long turn left on Hwy 319 and right on Still Pond Road

Route 2 Conway / Loris

No longer serving Hwy 410, Finklea and the Loris Commerce Center

Will continue North on 701 and return via 701

Service will continue at the McLeod Loris Hospital

Route 4 Conway / Georgetown via 701

Departure times from Conway Terminal (OB) 4:45 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Departures from Georgetown Transfer Center (IB) 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Last departure from Andrews Piggly Wiggly at 7 p.m. IB to Conway Terminal

Last departure from Georgetown via US 701 at 8 p.m.

Route 14 Georgetown Local

Service will begin at Sampit Park at 7:15 a.m.

Service will end at Andrews Piggly Wiggly at 7 p.m.

Route 15S Myrtle Beach/ MYR Airport/ Murrells Inlet

Change to 75-minute frequency for entire length of route – 15 South and 15S Ext will be combined

No longer requires a transfer at the VA Hospital

Airport will still be served in both directions

Route 16 Myrtle Beach / Georgetown

Reduced service to Sandy Island – see schedule

Anyone with questions, can go to the Coast RTA website or call 843-488-0865.