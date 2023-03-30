HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The new Coastal Carolina football coach released a statement Thursday after two players were arrested within a week.
“The latest incidents are uncharacteristic of Coastal Carolina football and will not be tolerated,” Coach Tim Beck said in a statement to News13. “As a new coaching staff, we are continuously working to educate and encourage our players to make the right choices. Coastal Carolina football is built on a culture based on love, respect, accountability, and family, and we will continue to emphasize those values.”
Freshman quarterback Dontrell Jackson was arrested March 22 by campus police on weapon and drug charges, online booking records show.
Troy Dela Vega, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with carrying weapons on school property. His Twitter page indicates he played tight end.
Both Jackson and Dela Vega have been suspended indefinitely from football-related activities.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.