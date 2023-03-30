HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The new Coastal Carolina football coach released a statement Thursday after two players were arrested within a week.

“The latest incidents are uncharacteristic of Coastal Carolina football and will not be tolerated,” Coach Tim Beck said in a statement to News13. “As a new coaching staff, we are continuously working to educate and encourage our players to make the right choices. Coastal Carolina football is built on a culture based on love, respect, accountability, and family, and we will continue to emphasize those values.”

Freshman quarterback Dontrell Jackson was arrested March 22 by campus police on weapon and drug charges, online booking records show.

Troy Dela Vega, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with carrying weapons on school property. His Twitter page indicates he played tight end.

Both Jackson and Dela Vega have been suspended indefinitely from football-related activities.