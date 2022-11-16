CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina’s football game Saturday against Virginia has been canceled, according to the university.

The Virginia athletics department made the decision after three football players were killed in a shooting Sunday night.

“As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of life and sustaining of a community take precedence, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue said in a statement. “We fully support the decision and will continue offering our assistance and contribute however we can toward the healing of our friends and colleagues at UVA.”

“Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims’ families, loved ones, friends, and the entire community of Charlottesville,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said in a statement. “While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play. Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVA.”

Anyone who purchased tickets through the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket office will receive a refund. Fans are asked to allow three to five business days for refunds to process.

One of the people killed in the shooting was Lavel Davis Jr., a football player from Dorchester.

Wilson Football coach Rodney Mooney coached Davis at Woodland in the Lowcountry.

“And the nonsense continues!” Mooney tweeted. “Another young man loses his life for no reason. Such a bright future and an incredible young man. You’ll be missed ‘Big Show’ (The original). What a pleasure you were to coach at Woodland. Prayers up for the Davis family and Woodland community.”

The school has confirmed the shooting occurred on a bus full of students returning back to the university campus after a field trip. University football players Devin Chandler, from the Charlotte area, and D’Sean Perry, from Miami, were also confirmed to have been killed in the shooting.

Two additional victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, one is in critical condition, and one is in good condition, according to the school.

WRIC and WFXR contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.