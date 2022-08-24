CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Robert Laws is about to graduate from Coastal Carolina University’s musical theatre program. Every year of his college experience has been tainted by COVID-19.

Coastal’s BFA Musical Theatre program is one of the most hands-on majors on campus.

“I took, like, a foundation dance class my first year,” Laws said. “You also have to take singing lessons all year as a musical theater major, and you also take acting every single year.”

The program requires in-person, face-to-face interaction to be successful.

“What’s important is communication and interaction,” Laws said. “That’s all our major is, and that’s all we ever trained to do.”

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, fine arts majors took a hit to their education.

“It was mind-blowing,” Laws said. “The rug was pulled right from under us.”

Like all universities across the country, Coastal Carolina had to pivot and find a way to continue giving its students an education safely.

“We just did Zoom for the rest of the semester,” Laws said. “Instead of having my in-person singing lessons, I would have to meet on camera to sing.”

He said dance classes were strange on Zoom, too.

“Normally in dance class, you love that interaction in order to get asked ‘how can I improve?’ Laws said. “This major is so hands-on, you wanna be there with people. It’s hard to do that virtually.”

The virtual learning started to take a toll on him.

“In the beginning of it, I lost a lot of myself,” Laws said. “It’s hard to find the connection when someone is 10 feet away from you on the camera.”

He said the rollercoaster of the past three years has made the return to normalcy even sweeter.

“I was very thankful, honestly,” Laws said. “Our major is so dependent on interaction, you know, like, we feed off each other’s energy.”

Laws said, while it was tough, he did not let COVID-19 ruin his theater education.

“I do not regret anything I did,” Laws said. “It was an eye-opening experience to prepare me for where I am today.”

His out-of-the-ordinary college experience taught him an important lesson.

“It will all work out in the end,” Laws said “At the end of the day, like you can have the rug pulled from under you or you could be the best thing since bread, it will all be okay.”

He knows how to be prepared for anything.

“I feel like a lot of people really don’t understand that until they get to a moment, like when they’ve been through three years of COVID, they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, anything could happen,’” Laws said.

Now, he is ready to embark on his career.

“My plan is currently to move to New York…to just audition day-in, day-out, and hopefully get to Broadway. Fingers crossed,” Laws said.

He said his education at CCU has prepared him for this moment.

“I think I am ready,” Laws said. “I don’t think I could be any more prepared because I experienced all that and I learned so much from it.”